Suhr unveils signature model for jazz fusion legend Scott Henderson

Suhr has been building modified Classic S guitars for Scott Henderson since 1991, and the company is now making Henderson’s signature specs available to everyone.

The Scott Henderson Signature Classic boasts a quarter-sawn, D-shape roasted maple neck, with 16” radius and finished with satin acrylic urethane, paired with an Indian rosewood fingerboard.

Other tweaks include a contoured heel for improved upper-fret access and lightweight alder body, as well as Suhr’s SSCII silent single coil system for its three ML Standard pickups.

The Classic’s tremolo system has been heavily modified for Henderson, including a thicker and shorter steel tremolo arm, larger mounting screws, a custom steel block and increased tremolo range.

Henderson’s signature appears on the rear of the headstock, beside the 18:1 Suhr Locking Tuners.

The Scott Henderson Signature Classic is available now in Fiesta Orange and Seafoam Green finishes for $3,495. Head over to Suhr Guitars for more info.