Suhr announces Shiba Drive Reloaded Mini overdrive pedal

Suhr has unveiled the Shiba Drive Reloaded Mini overdrive, a downsized version of the original pedal.

This new compact version retains the features of the original, with drive, tone and level controls, plus a two-position smooth switch, which provides a hi-cut.

Suhr promises tones from “bluesy crunch” to “smooth, sustaining overdrive”, with enough output to boost the front-end of a clean amp.

True bypass switching and 9V power supply operation round out the spec.

The Shiba Drive Reloaded is available now for $165 - see Suhr for more details.