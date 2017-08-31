Subdecay debuts 11-channel Vector analogue preamp pedal

Subdecay has crammed a staggering 11 types of fuzz, overdrive and distortion into its latest pedal, the Vector analogue preamp.

Tones span the TS-derived Drive 1 & 2; mid-gain Crunch; Vintage (with big bottom-end); ’60s-style Fuzz 1 & 2; Meltdown (like running a fuzz into a cranked amp); plus 1980s, 1990s and two Modern distortion sounds.

Designed with simplicity in mind, each channel features volume, tone and gain controls, and the unit is powered by a 9V-18V power supply.

The Vector analogue preamp is available now for $179 from Subdecay.