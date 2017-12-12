Strymon launches the Zuma R300, “the most technologically advanced low-profile effects pedal power supply”

Strymon has announced a new addition to its range of pedalboard power supplies, the Zuma R300, which it claims is “the most technologically advanced low-profile effects pedal power supply”.

That low-profile design ensures the Zuma fits under just about any pedalboard, while offering two stages of isolation, pre-regulated outputs and multi-stage filtering - all of which allows your pedals to achieve “their highest possible dynamic range”, according to Strymon.

Four isolated 500mA outputs are onboard, while a fifth output delivers switchable 18/12/9V, providing 500mA at 9V, 375mA at 12V and 250mA at 18V.

What’s more, if you need more power down the line, you can use the Zuma R300’s 24V Thru jack to add further Strymon supplies.

The Zuma R300 is available now for $199/£199 - see Strymon for more info.