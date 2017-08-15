Stone Sour's Johny Chow on his almighty bass tone and health advice for headbangers

Stone Sour, the Iowa-based rock band which rose to international fortune around 2002, got its start because it shared members, notably singer Corey Taylor, with Slipknot, a much heavier band whose success predated Stone Sour’s by a couple of years.

Nowadays, however, the newer band has reached a level of commercial success that comes close to rivalling that of the mighty ’knot, with a sixth studio album, Hydrograd, out as you read this.

Stone Sour has some heaviness to it as well as straight rock’n’roll, which I love

Bassist Johny Chow has enjoyed a long and prestigious career, firstly in the band Fireball Ministry, then in Cavalera Conspiracy alongside Sepultura and Soulfly frontman Max Cavalera, and now in Stone Sour. It’s been a pleasure to see him ascend the ladder of success, and his appearance in these pages is long overdue.

“We had a blast recording Hydrograd, and it really shows in the music, I think,” he tells us.

“We all busted our butts to make it as good as we possibly could! After the last tour I did with these guys in 2012, they asked me to be a full band-member, and obviously that was a no-brainer. I’d been hopping around from band to band for a while, and I’ve recorded some music with Cavalera Conspiracy and stuff like that, but Stone Sour has some heaviness to it as well as straight rock’n’roll, which I love.

“For the new album, we recorded everything live, which I haven’t done in years. It was awesome. We were all in a big room, just staring at each other’s ugly faces, and we were really able to groove off each other that way.”

Asked if he writes songs on bass, guitar or both, Chow explains: “It depends. A lot of time it’s on bass, and then it turns into a guitar riff when I throw it at Christian [Martucci, guitar] and he adds something to it. It works itself out.

“While Corey was away doing Slipknot in 2015, we decided that we were going to do two EPs of cover songs, but at the same time we started demoing our own songs too, whether it was songs from me or from Christian or Corey or Josh [Rand, guitar], however it played out. Sometimes a riff I write on guitar will turn into a bass-line, too.”

A dedicated Warwick endorser, he tells us: “Without mentioning any names, some of the companies I’ve been with before are guitar companies who happen to make basses, but Warwick is an actual bass company. They really put time, effort and passion into what they do. I’ve been to the Bass Camp over there and it was really cool - they get great bass players out there.”