Watch Stevie Wonder playing the new Rhodes MK8 electric piano

It’s one of life’s great philosophical questions: does a new Rhodes electric piano model actually exist until Stevie Wonder has played it?

If the answer to that is ‘no’, then it was only at NAMM, at which the Motown legend made his customary appearance, that the new Rhodes MK8 really earned its stripes.

Unsurprisingly, the great man was keen to check out the new electric piano - the Rhodes is one of the keyboards most closely associated with him, after all - and he spent a few minutes jamming on it.

The moment was captured by Doctor Mix, who’s included the footage in his final NAMM Supervlog (opens in new tab). This sees Wonder treating us to snippets of ‘70s classics You’ve Got It Bad Girl and Too High, while a Rhodes staff member talks him through some of the settings.

Stevie’s verdict? We’re not sure he delivered it there and then, but once he was back at home, he just called to say he loved it, we'd like to believe.