Steve Stevens: these are the 10 guitarists who blew my mind

“Matt Sorum is actually one of the first musicians I hung out with when I moved to LA 25 years ago,” recalls guitarist Steve Stevens, explaining the roots behind their new band Deadland Ritual - which also features Black Sabbath legend Geezer Butler and singer Franky Perez.

The supergroup will be making their first appearances in Europe this summer, including a visit to the hallowed grounds of Donington for Download Festival, plus headline shows at London's Islington O2 Academy on 13 June and Glasgow's Garage on 15 June.

It all starts with four people getting into a sh**ty little rehearsal room and seeing what they’ve got

“We’d played in different incarnations of all-star bands like Camp Freddy, Royal Machines and Kings Of Chaos,” continues Stevens, noting how he and the drummer had always looked at each other from across the stage knowing they belonged in a band together.

As it turned out, Sorum had read an interview with Butler where the bassist was pondering life after Sabbath and half-jokingly admitted, “I guess I need to look for a new gig!” Then came a bit of a lightbulb moment...

“Matt really jumped on that!” grins Stevens. “We were already writing by then, so we sent some tunes over to Geezer and he liked what he heard.

“But it all starts with four people getting into a shitty little rehearsal room and seeing what they’ve got. It doesn’t matter if it looks good on paper; what happens chemistry-wise is really the key to it. Fortunately for us, it worked out well.”

So far just two tracks, Down In Flames and Broken And Bruised, have been unveiled by the quartet, though the plan is to have their debut full-length recorded and released by the end of the year.

Musically, the singles marry heavy Sabbathian groove with elements of the Seattle sound - which Stevens attributes to the input of a younger singer who grew up with '90s music.

Naturally for the recordings, the guitar hero - best known for playing alongside Billy Idol since the early '80s - has been sticking with his signature instruments and amps….

“They’re like Swiss army knife guitars,” he says, of his Knaggs SSC models. “They have the Jimmy Page wiring to get single-coil sounds, so great instruments for the studio. The modulation came from my DryBell Vibe Machine, but for the most part I left it to Greg Fidelman, our producer, who owns a lot of gear. I knew what my stuff sounded like. This had to be a new band with new sonics.

“Speaking of which, I’m actually developing a new amp right now. We’re revising the Friedman Steve Stevens model, so I will have those with me for these upcoming live shows. There are actually some Fender Dual Steelmasters on the recordings, so I’ll be bringing out a Dual Six lap-steel too!”

Here, the award-winning gunslinger picks the 10 guitarists who blew his mind…