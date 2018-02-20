Sterling Ball: these are the guitarists that blew my mind

When you’re the son of legendary string guru Ernie Ball, you’re bound to make a few famous friends.

But it takes a confident guitarist to record an album alongside iconic players such as John Petrucci, Albert Lee, Jay Graydon and Steves Lukather, Morse and Vai - but that’s exactly what EB CEO Sterling Ball set out to do with The Mutual Admiration Society.

And boy, did he succeed. The album, which sees Sterling accompanied by drummer John Ferraro and keyboardist/producer Jim Cox, is a groove-heavy, star-studded celebration of all things classic pop, blues, country, and, of course, guitar - there’s even a Disney medley for good measure, courtesy of Mr Petrucci.

When we asked Sterling to share the 10 players that blew his mind, he couldn’t resisting stretching the format - a little like the strings that bear his family name.

“Please allow me to add The Mutual Admiration six,” he says. “They would all be on the list of 10!”

With that in mind, we’ll let Sterling introduce the Society cast, before delving into his guitar inspirations…

Albert Lee

“Albert has been the most influential of all to my personal style. His attack, dynamics, never two solos alike has always got me. I love that he essentially plays clean. He absolutely changed country guitar. You hear a lot of guys who sound like Albert… but when you hear Albert you instantly know it’s him and it’s great.”

Steve Vai

“The first time I played at a private gathering with him we took a break… it was a party band and I looked at him and said, “Don’t take this wrong, but you play from a different part of the playground.”

“What I meant is that his phrasing was so unique and what spots he filled and what spots he left open coupled with his crazy command of the whammy and six strings. I was a significant musical moment to be that moved by a guitarist.”

Steve Lukather

“Passion. Emotion. Fire. Chops Insane command and ability to always play the right part…always plays the perfect supporting parts. If it’s a singer or another soloist, Luke always makes them sound better. Incredible soloist.”

Jay Graydon

“Ah, Jay played on so many records, none more famous than the Peg solo with Steely Dan. Jay is incredibly detailed about every note, waveform... he has the most amazing ears in the music business. He plays with a very unique and well crafted voice.”

John Petrucci

“Just gobs of talent and ability. It was a such a pleasure for all of us to create a track where John can show just how deep he is as a player.

“Hearing someone outside their genre is always enlightening… most times not in a good way! In this instance, he showed how crazy good his melodic and harmonic sense is coupled with an unparalleled skill set.”

Steve Morse

“Steve’s love of all genres of music drove him to develop a deep understanding of each form. From there he was able to create a voice that is so rich and varied and authentic. His signature picking, chicken pickin’ and vibrato are an unmistakable voice.

“He is so well-rounded and would be a legend if he just played any one of the multiple styles he incorporates.”