Could SSL’s Connex be the USB microphone that you can use for work and play?

SSL’s Connex is a new “advanced” USB microphone that’s designed to be used for everything from video conferencing to recording a group of musicians. In fact, the company is calling it “the ultimate portable problem solver”.

With its pyramidic design, the Connex will sit nicely on a desk, though you can also mount it to a mic arm or camera stand if you wish. It features a quad microphone array and built-in DSP, and can operate in four distinct modes.

In Solo mode, Connex is optimised for a single sound source in front of the unit, making it suitable for live streaming or video conferencing. Group mode can be engaged when you’re having roundtable discussions involving multiple people, while Vocal mode brings SSL EQ and dynamics processing into play and is suitable for singers.

Finally, there’s Music mode, which is designed for capturing a group of musicians sitting round the Connex and jamming. Here, the device automatically adjusts the sensitivity of the mic array to reduce the noise floor and minimise unwanted background noise.

Each mode also features an immersive recording setting that enables you to access each of the four individual mic sources for creating spatial recordings.

Connex is powered via USB, and also includes a 3.5mm headphone output for monitoring. This has a loopback option for ambient room monitoring, too.

The top of Connex is a touch-sensitive interface that enables you to cycle through the modes (these are colour-coded), access immersive mode, adjust headphone levels, mute the mic and use the ‘push to talk’ feature.

Connex is available now for the introductory price of $150 (regular price $199) and is compatible with PC, Mac and USB-equipped tablets. Find out more on the SSL (opens in new tab) website.