Squarepusher returns to his ‘90s hardware on new album Be Up A Hello

It’s been almost five years since the last Squarepusher album, but that hiatus is set to come to an end when Tom Jenkinson releases Be Up A Hello on 31 January 2020. This will be preceded by Vortrack, a double A-side 12-inch, on 6 December.

In making the record, Jenkinson returned to the vintage analogue and digital hardware that he made his name with in the ‘90s, even employing a positively archaic Commodore Vic20 computer. This is in stark contrast to the self-developed software that he used in the creation of 2015’s Damogen Furies.

The new album is said to have a celebratory air, with rinsing breakbeat tracks and nods to the early DIY Essex race scene that inspired Squarepusher’s nascent work. Production was “fast moving and spontaneous,” the nature of the analogue gear meaning that tracks were finalised and recorded in a single take, taking the form of a diary.

In returning to his old gear, Jenkinson attempted to take a different approach to it in a bid to discover new sounds and textures. “Whilst analogue sounds can be cliched, if you look at the processes that generate them analytically, there are still ways you can create new sonic palates,” he says.

Check out the tracklisting for Be Up A Hello below, along with dates for the forthcoming Squarepusher world tour.

Squarepusher Be Up A Hello tracklisting

A1. Oberlove

A2. Hitsonu

A3. Nervelevers

A4. Speedcrank

A5. Detroit People Mover

B1. Vortrack

B2. Terminal Slam

B3. Mekrev Bass

B4. 80 Ondula

Available as First Edition vinyl, CD and digital formats