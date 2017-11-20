Spotify gets into the music making business by acquiring Soundtrap, an online studio

It’s hard to guess what the music business will look like in the future, but it seems that Spotify is attempting to ensure that it has a foothold in the creative side of it by acquiring Stockholm-based Soundtrap, an online music making platform.

Running on Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, Linux and Chromebooks, Soundtrap is a software studio that comes with its own collection of beats, loops and instruments and also enables you to record your own. There’s also a strong collaborative element: you can make music with others in real time or share your creations with friends.

“Soundtrap’s rapidly growing business is highly aligned with Spotify’s vision of democratising the music ecosystem,” said Spotify in a statement. What the company’s long-term plans for the service are remain to be seen, but we’re told that, as things stand, Soundtrap will continue to operate as normal.