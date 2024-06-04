"My original point was not to devalue the time, effort, or resources involved in creating meaningful works": Spotify CEO responds to backlash over comments on cost of making music

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek caused a stir on social media over the weekend by claiming that the "cost of creating content" was "close to zero", angering musicians by suggesting that making music requires little to no financial investment.

Many interpreted Ek's comments as devaluing the creative process, pointing to the considerable "human effort, hard work and creativity" that goes into writing and recording music, in addition to the cost of instruments, equipment, and music education.

Ek has now clarified his comments in a post shared on Twitter/X on June 2. "It’s clear I was far too vague in the post, including with my clumsy definition of content," he said. "I understand how it came across as very reductive and that wasn’t my intent. Just to clarify - my original point was not to devalue the time, effort, or resources involved in creating meaningful works, whether it’s music, literature, or other forms of creative expression.

"What I was most interested in exploring was how, in this environment of constant creation, we can identify and ensure that the bold, exciting, world-changing ideas and pieces of art don’t get lost in the noise," he continued. "The significant drop in the cost of creation tools (microphones, laptops, cameras) has led to an unprecedented explosion in the volume of what people are able to produce.

"Creation is only part of the equation. My focus was on exploring the staying power of the most creative, most thought-provoking ideas. That didn’t come across, and that’s on me."

Ek's clarification has prompted a number of responses from musicians and music fans. "What have you ever created to give you any insight into this?", asked @_willthompson. "Good microphones, outboard gear, instruments have stayed at the same prices for years. Plugins are expensive. It takes years to become a good musician, engineer, producer and good ones cost money to hire."

Others pointed to Spotify's royalty rates, which many believe do not give artists fair compensation for their music, arguing that "world-changing ideas and pieces of art" will not be created if their creators are not rewarded financially. "You know what will ensure the creation of timeless work?", asked producer and YouTuber Jonwayne. "Incentive, which your company has no interest in providing".

Ek's comments appear particularly tone-deaf as Spotify recently announced record profits of over €1bn in Q1 2024, following a year in which the company laid off 1500 employees, 17% of its global workforce. This week, the streaming giant also announced it would be raising its subscription prices across the US from $10.99 to $11.99.