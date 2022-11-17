Sped-up songs are dominating TikTok and crossing over to the mainstream, too

If you've scrolled through TikTok in recent months, it's likely you will have heard a song or two you recognise that's been sped up by half and sounds as if the singer's inhaled a lungful of helium. No, your phone's not on the fritz - what you're hearing is a curious new trend.

Songs are being increased in speed and pitch by anywhere from 30% to 50%, and their sped-up counterparts are finding widespread success on TikTok and YouTube. So much success that mainstream artists are now releasing official sped-up versions of their own songs on streaming services in an effort to cash in on the phenomenon. Even Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit", nominated this week for Song of The Year at the Grammy Awards, has been released with a sped-up version, following its viral blow-up on TikTok.

So why exactly are people speeding up songs? Perhaps the trend is the hyperactive cousin of the DJ Screw-influenced 'slowed + reverb' phenomenon, which saw YouTubers decelerating popular songs and cloaking them in atmospheric reverb in 2021. What's more likely is that the phenomenon is descended from a lineage of musical microgenres that have been pushing the tempo for decades.

Bubbling, a short-lived musical movement from the '90s, saw Dutch DJs speeding up dancehall records in a similar fashion. Hip-hop artists have been experimenting with sped-up samples and pitched-up vocals since the turn of the millennium: the 'chipmunk soul' style saw '00s producers revving up soul samples to create unique melodic accompaniments to their beats.

The real answer, though, lies in nightcore, a phenomenon that's been flourishing on dance music's fringes since the early '00s. Nightcore is characterized by a sped-up tempo and pitch-shifted vocals, and nightcore producers typically apply these effects to existing songs to produce nightcore 'edits', which are shared through Soundcloud, YouTube and Reddit. Originally, these were mostly hyped-up variations of cheesy trance and eurodance tracks, but as the genre developed, fans began reimagining music of all genres in nightcore's amphetaminic style.

How did this sound end up dominating the TikTok algorithm and breaking into the mainstream, you ask? We're not exactly sure, but it's clear that nightcore shares some DNA with hyperpop, an amorphous genre characterised by pitched-up vocals, euphoric synths, and a liberal use of compression and distortion.

Throughout the '00s, influential producers like A. G. Cook, Danny L Harle and the late, great SOPHIE played a pivotal role in introducing maximalist sounds from electronic music's underworld into mainstream pop music, inspiring a generation of hyperpop artists to unite bubblegum pop with experimental sound design.

As the sound has proliferated, it seems that fans longing for the intensity and exuberance of hyperpop and nightcore have taken matters into their own hands by speeding up more traditional pop songs that could use a little more pep in their step. Where could it lead? Only time will tell.

Check out Spotify's official Sped Up Songs playlist.

Listen to a nightcore edit of Cascada's "Everytime We Touch", or watch the video for Charli XCX's hyperpop classic "claws", below.