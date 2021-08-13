Sophie Lloyd and Cole Rolland take classical rock to a level with their guitar version of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony

Classical goes metal again in the hands of young shredders and Kiesel guitar endorsees Sophie Lloyd and Cole Rolland with their new collaboration on a version of Beethoven's 5th Symphony.

“Sophie and I have joked around for ages about working together and it finally happened!” says Cole. “We arrived at creating a fully unique, metalized arrangement of the classical piece: Beethoven's 5th Symphony. I promise you've never heard Beethoven like this.

The original piece lends itself to duelling violins that call and answer each other in such an engaging way," Cole adds. "Why not experience this on fully new terrain with shredding electric guitars, thick breakdowns, and modern metal production? Sit back and enjoy our take on one of the most recognisable pieces in the history of music.”

UK guitarist Sophie hopes it can be the start of more musical collaborations with the the Canadian musician. “I’ve been a fan of Cole’s for a long time so when he approached me about this collab I was immediately up for it and knew it was going to be something special," says Sophie.

"Beethoven’s symphonies such as this one have inspired rock and metal music for years and it’s been so interesting to delve into the theory behind these songs and create something that both metalheads and classical junkies can headbang along too in unison! We work really well together and I’m looking forward to doing more collaborations with him in the future!”

Find out more about Cole Rolland and Sophie Lloyd online.