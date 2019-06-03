Solar Guitars unleashes metal monsters with new 8-string and baritone electric guitars

Ola Englund’s Solar Guitars has announced two new extended-range electric guitars for metal, the A2.8BOP eight-string and 27” scale baritone S1.6PB-27.

The A2.8BOP boasts a swamp ash body and matching headstock, with maple neck and 27”-scale ebony fingerboard.

The S1.6PB-27, meanwhile, opts for a mahogany body with poplar burl veneer, neck-through construction and five-piece maple-jatoba neck with ebony fingerboard at 27” scale.

Both models boast coil-splittable Duncan Solar humbuckers, Solar locking 18:1 tuners and stainless steel frets.

The A2.8BOP ($/€949) and S1.6PB-27 ($/€1,149) are available now from Solar Guitars.