Smashing Pumpkins guitarist talks about his highly-customised Yamaha Pacifica

Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder knows about tone and he loves Yamaha. He also works closely with the company on developing new products as well as his own gear.

The guitarist and Pumpkins bandmate James Iha were also testing out brand new mystery singlecut prototypes on the road last year, but Schroeder's new main squeeze is currently a dramatically customised Pacifica.

It's a 24-fret Floyd Rose-toting bright red beauty that mixes an eighties shred machine vibe with some contemporary features.

The guitar was revealed at NAMM in January but in the first episode of Yamaha's new On The Bench artist check-in series that you can watch above, Jeff talks in-depth about it.

In the series, Yamaha's Senior Guitar Designer and Luthier Pat Campolattano will chat to artists on lockdown who he's built or modified guitars for.

"Where I'm at as a player, it does everything that I'd ever want"

Schroeder's dedication to the Pumpkins cause saw him filming live from a rehearsal space in Anaheim in California that the Pumpkins had booked to write in ahead of their now-cancelled live dates.

But he's clearly keeping himself busy and sounds inspired by the guitar Yamaha have created with his input.

The Pacifica's features include a Sustainiac pickup, Seymour Duncan custom Hunter George Lynch ceramic humbuckers, stainless steel frets, Gotoh locking tuners and Floyd Rose Original Hot Rod bridge tremolo system.

Schroeder has a white model at home and Campolattano revealed they're building two more for the guitarist with alder bodies.

"I basically sleep with this guitar!" laughs Schroeder. "Where I'm at as a player, it does everything that I'd ever want. It looks great, sounds great, plays amazing."

Come on Yamaha - let's have a production model!

Keep an eye on the Yamaha YouTube channel for more episodes.