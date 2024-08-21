"Professional-quality recordings with minimal effort": Shure's new SM4 microphone aims to simplify home recording

Shure has announced the release of a new microphone, the SM4. Aimed at musicians and producers working from a home studio, the SM4 is said to be equipped with a number of handy features that make it easy to achieve professional-quality recordings "with minimal effort".

The SM4 is a condenser microphone endowed with a one-inch dual-diaphragm capsule; its uniform cardioid polar pattern should help capture only the chosen sound source while avoiding unwanted noise, and the large 'sweet spot' reduces the enhancement of low frequencies at close proximity.

With the SM4, Shure aims to make the recording process as hassle-free as possible, helping you overcome common issues that plague recording engineers and distract from the creative process. Recordings should be clean, clear and plosive-free thanks to its internal pop filter, while patent-pending shielding technology aims to block RF interference from nearby wireless devices.

Shure says that the SM4 is a versatile microphone that delivers a controlled low end and detailed highs. Thanks to its max SPL of 140dB, its capable of capturing everything from whispered vocals to ear-splitting guitar solos with precision and clarity.

Shure SM4 is available now and priced at £195/€229/$199.

Optional accessories for the SM4 include a shock mount and magnetic pop shield; these can be purchased as part of the SM4 Home Recording Kit bundle, priced at £249/€289/$269.

Find out more at Shure's website.