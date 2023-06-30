Show Us Your Studio #3: "You never know exactly how the Moog is going to sound until you start fiddling around with the patch cables"

Last month, we announced Show Us Your Studio, a chance for our readers to show off their set-up, shout about their gear and invite the world into their home studio. This week, we're keeping things moving with our next set-up, sent in by reader Samuel Bridgewater.

Samuel's home studio packs an impressive range of gear into a desk-based setup: at its heart are two of Elektron's best-loved instruments, Digitone and Digitakt, an FM synth and sampler that make friendly bedfellows.

These are complemented by Roland's modern digital recreation of their beloved TR-909, the Boutique TR-09, alongside a towering stack of semi-modular Moog goodness that includes the Mother-32, Subharmonicon and two DFAMs. All of this runs through 1010Music's Bluebox, a compact digital mixer that lets Samuel mix and record his array of gear without having to open up the DAW.

Here's what Samuel has to say about his studio...

Tell us a little about your studio set-up?

"I love the immediacy of music hardware and my studio is at a point now where everything just works well together. The Bluebox in particular really ties everything together nicely."

Tell us a little about your musical background?

"I’ve been playing guitar since I was about 16 and progressed to electronic music when I was about 20. Since then I’ve been collecting hardware rather than going down the purely DAW route to make mainly house, garage and breakbeat influenced dance music, with some of my inspirations being Burial, The Bug, Lindstrøm, Foul Play, SOPHIE, and Blawan."

What's your favourite piece of gear in your studio and why?

"My favourite synth would be the stack of Moog semi-modulars, you never know exactly how it’s going to sound until you start fiddling around with the patch cables and knobs: the Subharmonicon in particular feels like it’s alive."

What was the first bit of gear you ever owned?

"I got a Roland TR-09 for my 21st birthday."

What dream piece of gear would you love to own if money was no object?

"Moog Matriarch or a Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field."

Take a listen to Samuel's track Maybe One Day below.

(Image credit: Samuel Bridgewater)

If you'd like to be featured on Show Us Your Studio, email us today with a clear and well-lit picture of your studio space.

If you've already submitted and haven't been contacted, don't despair: we'll be continuing to comb through the emails we've received over the coming weeks, so keep an eye on your inbox. If we've already reached out, keep an eye on MusicRadar as we continue posting entries over the weeks to come.

Samuel Bridgewater's gear list