Shergold has a new guitar series called Telstar and we're surprised at the price

By Rob Laing
(Image credit: Shergold)

UK brand Shergold has followed up its Masquerader and Provocateur series electric guitars with the Telstar Standard. Designed by acclaimed British luthier Patrick James Eggle, it features a raised centre section and double humbuckers, two finish options… and a surprisingly affordable price. 

(Image credit: Shergold )

The Telstar in Pastel Blue and Champagne Gold will retail for £379. Specs include a maple neck with laurel fretboard, colour-matched headstock and a solid poplar body.

Other features are chrome hardware and a Hipshot style bridge and two Page FilterSonic humbucker pickups – with a name and look that draws influence from Gretsch pickups. A three-way switch and 500k volume and tone pots round out the electronics

“As fans of the brand know, we are always striving to evolve the spirit of Shergold’s boundary-pushing history by infusing today’s modern crop of guitars with a unique identity of their own," says Patrick James Eggle. "We’re proud that the Telstar is another exciting embodiment of this attitude.” 

The pickups certainly have a Filter'Tron-esque edge in the demo above, featuring MusicRadar contributor Leigh Fuge putting the Telstars through their paces. 

