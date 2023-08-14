Shergold has a new guitar series called Telstar and we're surprised at the price

UK brand Shergold has followed up its Masquerader and Provocateur series electric guitars with the Telstar Standard. Designed by acclaimed British luthier Patrick James Eggle, it features a raised centre section and double humbuckers, two finish options… and a surprisingly affordable price.

(Image credit: Shergold )

The Telstar in Pastel Blue and Champagne Gold will retail for £379. Specs include a maple neck with laurel fretboard, colour-matched headstock and a solid poplar body.

Other features are chrome hardware and a Hipshot style bridge and two Page FilterSonic humbucker pickups – with a name and look that draws influence from Gretsch pickups. A three-way switch and 500k volume and tone pots round out the electronics

“As fans of the brand know, we are always striving to evolve the spirit of Shergold’s boundary-pushing history by infusing today’s modern crop of guitars with a unique identity of their own," says Patrick James Eggle. "We’re proud that the Telstar is another exciting embodiment of this attitude.”

The pickups certainly have a Filter'Tron-esque edge in the demo above, featuring MusicRadar contributor Leigh Fuge putting the Telstars through their paces.

Find out more at Shergold