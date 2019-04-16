More

Sheptone releases the Wanker humbucker (yes, really)

By (, )

Stop sniggering at the back

California-based pickup manufacturer Sheptone has announced the Wanker humbucker. Yes, really.

The Wanker is destined to cause much amusement among MR’s British user base while also providing ’80s-style, hair metal-approved SuperStrat electric guitar tones that are perfect for, ahem, solos.

As you might expect, the Wanker is a high-output humbucker, but draws on Sheptone’s experience with PAF-style models to produce a pickup that doesn’t sacrifice tone, according to the company.

Its 53mm spacing is designed for Floyd Rose and Fender-spaced bridges, and the pickup also features short feet, four-conductor wiring and Alnico 5 magnets, with resistance around 10.5.

The Wanker is available with white, cream and black bobbin colour configurations, and with German silver covers plated in nickel or gold.

Prices start at $129 - see Sheptone for more info.

And… breathe. We all deserve a hand for getting through all that without unleashing an arsenal of onanistic puns. Touch wood.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info