Seymour Duncan unveils Duality hybrid active and passive guitar pickup

Pickup legend Seymour Duncan has announced the Duality, which promises to combine the best of active and passive technologies in one unit.

The design puts more emphasis on pickup coils and magnet than traditional actives while offering the low noise, high headroom and signal strength integrity of actives.

This makes for a versatile design that can handle everything from metal to blues and country, according to SD.

The Duality is available with black uncovered bobbins or zebra uncovered bobbins for $229 per set from Seymour Duncan. It's also available in individual standalone neck, bridge or Trembucker configurations.