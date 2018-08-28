Seymour Duncan aims to “synthesize the ultimate fuzz tone” with Fooz analog synth pedal

Seymour Duncan has announced the latest addition to its rapidly expanding pedal line, the Fooz analog synth.

Designed for use with guitar, bass, synth and turntables, the Fooz combines fuzz, synth, wah and tremolo effects in order to “synthesize the ultimate fuzz tone”.

The all-analogue effect utilises a square-wave fuzz to approximate an ‘oscillator’, before running into a filter (low-pass or band-pass), LFO and envelope follower.

External expression pedals can also be assigned to most parameters via the DIP switches on the top side of the pedal.

An intriguing proposition, this - the Fooz is available now for $499. Head over to Seymour Duncan for more info.