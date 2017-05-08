Seether's Shaun Morgan: 12 records that changed my life

“The best advice I’ve received over the years? Don’t go for lessons,” begins Seether singer/guitarist Shaun Morgan, with a wry smile.

“Often what happens is you end up sounding just like the guy teaching you. I’d say using your ears, listening to albums and using tab books to follow along with what you hear is a much better way of learning. I went to a lesson once and got taught how to play Heart Of Gold or something… after that, I just practised by myself.”

In hindsight, it was a good realisation for the frontman, who formed the group 18 years ago in the South African city of Pretoria. After inking a deal with American independent Wind-Up Records, Seether would defy the odds and become one of few bands from their corner of the world to garner success internationally. Shaun looks back on the scene his band came from…

“There’s actually quite a large metal scene in South Africa. At one point you had Architecture Of Aggression, Agro, Pestroy and Marlowe - who were like heavy Muse meets Tool. A lot of these bands fell by the wayside because they couldn’t break out. There wasn’t the support for them, little radio or anything like that.

“So it was a great scene in the 90s and early noughties,” he reveals.

“But in South Africa, a lot of bands lean on the trends. For a while it was pop-punk, nowadays it’s a bit more British indie-rock. It’s a very underground local scene - yet when Metallica play, there’s 70,000 people out there. So there is a fanbase for it. I’m constantly looking into South African music to keep it alive, even if just for myself.”

Returning this year with seventh album Poison The Parish, Morgan is quick to point out the difference in self-producing their music this time round. For him, other voices – as beneficial as they have been in the past – would only have diluted the sounds heard in his head. It was time to take matters into his own hands…

“I produced this one because I wanted more of a raw and heavy sound,” admits Morgan.

“I find a lot of producers will try and encourage something more accessible, like less screaming… This time, I didn’t want to be influenced or affected by anyone else. I wanted something a bit more rough around the edges.

“It took us about nine months to write the album before recording in Nashville,” he notes.

“There’s an Electro-Harmonix Polychorus I picked up recently that’s all over the recordings. It has a really wide range and I love it so much I bought a back-up just in case I need it. I know most people like digital gear, but I’d still never use it, even live… I just love my Triple Recs too much.

“I’ve tried the Duals, all the other Boogies, but the Triple has always been my favourite,” adds Morgan.

“And I don’t even use the red channel – the clean and orange crunch has everything I need. The lead never appealed, for some reason. I fly with these heads and sure, they get a bit smashed or dusty, but it’s always worth it!”

Here, the Seether leader offers up the 12 records that changed his life…

Poison The Parish is out on 12 May via Spinefarm/Canine Riot Records.