See Jack White's daughter join him on bass to play White Stripes song

The next generation of Jack White's musical dynasty may have stepped forward on 16 January when his teenage daughter Scarlett White joined her dad to play bass on White Stripes song The Hardest Button To Button at Third Man Records in Nashville.
Scarlett's mother is White's ex-wife Karen Elson, so she has musicians on both sides of the family, and the singer-songwriter was rightly proud of her 16 year-old daughter's debut on the stage at The Blue Room, writing on Instagram; "Miss Scarlett Teresa White. My beautiful, kind, never wants to be the center of attention with a heart of solid gold daughter. What a sweet moment with her papa bear @officialjackwhite."
