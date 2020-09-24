Save 50% on Arturia’s Analog Lab 4 plugin: get this classic keyboard anthology at an amazing price

If you’re looking for the easiest and most affordable way into Arturia’s world of classic synth and keyboard emulations, Analog Lab 4 should be your go-to plugin. Stuffed to the rafters with 6,500-plus presets from more than 30 instruments, it’s a treasure-trove of vintage sounds.
Lucky for you, then, that this classic keyboard anthology - which includes presets from Arturia’s (deep breath) ARP 2600 V, B-3 V, CS-80 V, CZ V, Farfisa V, Jup-8 V, Matrix-12 V, Mellotron V, Mini V, Modular V, Prophet V, Prophet VS, SEM V, Solina V, Stage-73 V, Synclavier V, Synthi V, Piano V, Vox Continental V, Wurli V, Buchla Easel V, Clavinet V, DX7 V and CMI V - is currently available for half price.
Offering fast access to the most important parameters and a browser that enables you to quickly find the type of preset you’re looking for, Analog Lab 4 combines great sound with ease-of-use, which is a pretty compelling combination. It runs on PC and Mac, both standalone and in VST/AU/AAX formats.
Head on over to Plugin Boutique to take advantage of this half-price deal on Analog Lab 4, and keep an eye on MusicRadar as we bring you the best Prime Day music deals over the next few weeks.
Buy Arturia's Analog Lab 4 plugin for $116/£91/€99
Get more than 6,500 of the greatest synth and keyboard sounds in history for half price at Plugin Boutique.View Deal