Save 50% on Arturia’s Analog Lab 4 plugin: get this classic keyboard anthology at an amazing price

If you’re looking for the easiest and most affordable way into Arturia’s world of classic synth and keyboard emulations, Analog Lab 4 should be your go-to plugin. Stuffed to the rafters with 6,500-plus presets from more than 30 instruments, it’s a treasure-trove of vintage sounds.

Lucky for you, then, that this classic keyboard anthology - which includes presets from Arturia’s (deep breath) ARP 2600 V, B-3 V, CS-80 V, CZ V, Farfisa V, Jup-8 V, Matrix-12 V, Mellotron V, Mini V, Modular V, Prophet V, Prophet VS, SEM V, Solina V, Stage-73 V, Synclavier V, Synthi V, Piano V, Vox Continental V, Wurli V, Buchla Easel V, Clavinet V, DX7 V and CMI V - is currently available for half price.

Offering fast access to the most important parameters and a browser that enables you to quickly find the type of preset you’re looking for, Analog Lab 4 combines great sound with ease-of-use, which is a pretty compelling combination. It runs on PC and Mac, both standalone and in VST/AU/AAX formats.