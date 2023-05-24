Watch RZA from Wu-Tang Clan get on stage with Russell Crowe in Sydney

In one of the most unexpected Wu-Tang-related link-ups since Method Man dropped a verse on Scottish indie-rockers Texas' Say What You Want, RZA has been spotted joining Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe on stage in Sydney, Australia.

Crowe was performing with his band The Gentlemen Barbers at Sydney's The Bridge Hotel when RZA made a surprise appearance, joining Crowe for an impassioned rendition of his song Let Your Light Shine that featured an extra verse from the Wu-Tang rapper.

If you're thinking "wait, what?", be assured that was our initial reaction, too. As it turns out, though, Crowe and RZA have been firm friends for close to two decades, having first worked together on the 2007 film American Gangster. More recently, the pair have co-starred in Poker Face, a 2022 film written and directed by Crowe.

The Oscar-winning actor has been touring with a number of special guests for the Indoor Garden Party tour, described by Crowe as a "festival where I gather people I admire, musicians and storytellers, and we put on a show”.

RZA and Crowe's unexpected duet has prompted positive reactions on social media. Michelle Dombrowski commented, "That’s awesome. I didn’t know Russell Crowe was in a band", while Chris Steffek declared RZA the "Master and Commander of HOT BARS!"

Watch footage of the event below or visit The Indoor Garden Party's website to book tickets for future shows.

I didn’t have RZA dropping bars with Russell Crowe at a pub in Sydney on my bingo card but it’s amazing pic.twitter.com/XhmuhwBeGhMay 22, 2023 See more