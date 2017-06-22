Roger McGuinn on The Byrds' shadow, Rickenbacker tones and going west

“When I first visited Los Angeles on tour, it was a sleepy place. It had the movie business, but as far as the music business went, there wasn’t much going on.

“When I came back in 1964, the Beach Boys were popular, as were Johnny Rivers and the Walker Brothers. It still seemed sleepy to me, though, having lived in New York, listening to WMCA and 1010 WINS and WNBC, and all the great radio stations where the DJs talked a lot faster and the pace was a lot more intense. Los Angeles was like a little cow town to me! It felt like there was nothing going on.

I didn’t use any pedals or anything - I plugged my guitar into a Vox amp and played it

“I went up there initially to open up for Hoyt Axton at the Troubadour, and Roger Miller was on the bill. Gene Clark came and heard me doing some Beatle-y stuff and thought it was cool. He came up to me after and wanted to write some songs, so that was the beginning of it.”

Future SoCal community

“I remember seeing Jackson Browne there, and he was having a tough time with the audience. He came offstage and said to me, ‘Man, they say New York is a hard place to play, but this is much harder.’ I saw Joni Mitchell there before she became popular, and I remember watching the guys that turned into The Association - who were called The Men at that point - and the Modern Folk Quartet. I saw Barry McGuire and Barry Kane, who had a duo called Barry & Barry, and then there were all the people that turned into the Christy Minstrels, it was such a good scene.

“It was more of a commercial folk club than the Ash Grove, which was on Melrose. That was more Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee and much more ethnic stuff. I used to go to the Ash Grove and, being a musician, I could get in free to either place, but I enjoyed them both for different things.”

Byrd sounds

“I didn’t use any pedals or anything - I plugged my guitar into a Vox amp and played it. In the studio, our engineer, Ray Gerhardt, used UA LA 2As for compression on my Rickenbacker, but on stage I didn’t have that, so I took a Vox Treble Booster and I built that into my guitar. I got the idea from Paul Kantner from Jefferson Airplane, who gave me one. That gave the guitar a little more sustain and it made it really screechy.

“At one point, I did take a phase shifter on the road and used it for a tour, because it was a new invention at the time and I was just playing around with it. But I decided a Rick sounds better without it. Later, for live stuff, I used Fender Dual Showman amps, but in the studio I didn’t use an amp. I went into the control room and plugged into the ’board, it gave me more tonal control.”