RockBoard invites you into its Power Pit with new screen-equipped pedal power supply

RockBoard, pedal division of bass maestros Warwick, has been making a major play for pedalboard dominance lately, and its keenly priced Power Pit power supply furthers the company's compelling case.

Eight outputs are onboard: one features selectable voltage (9/12/15/18V) at 150mA; three isolated outs are adjustable from 7.9V to 9.4V; and the remaining four outputs put out 500mA total.

Set voltages for each adjustable output are viewable via a small illuminated display, while the input voltage can be tweaked from 110V to 240V for worldwide use, with fuse protection.

Eight power cables are included, as is an EIC plug and, generously, four spare fuses.

Nicely spec'd, this. The Power Pit is available now for £101.92 - head over to RockBoard for more details.