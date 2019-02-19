RockBoard debuts affordable Power Block pedal power supply

RockBoard has added the Power Block to its range of pedalboard power supplies.

The Power Block features eight 9V 150mA outputs - with short-circuit LEDs - as well as two 18V 400mA outputs, resulting in a 2,000mA total output.

That means up to 10 pedals can be powered, although lower-current devices can be daisy-chained from a single output if required.

10 connection cables are included, as well as a mains adaptor.

Those outputs aren’t isolated, but you’d expect that for the €69/$78/£60 asking price. Visit W Music Distribution for more info.

