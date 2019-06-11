Rob Papen takes you Back In Time with BIT, a pure analogue-modelled plugin synth

Rob Papen has come over all nostalgic for his latest plugin synth release, taking you Back In Time with BIT. Rather than offering up a range of sound-generating techniques, this is a pure analogue-modelled subtractive instrument, though there are a few modern touches to disrupt the retro vibe.
Still, this is a classic 2-oscillator synth at heart, free of spectrum waveforms and samples. Modulation is handled by a matrix, and there are two analogue-modelled filters and a filter envelope. A 16-step arpeggiator is included, and you get chorus, flanger, phaser, delay and reverb effects.
BIT is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and can currently be purchased for the introductory price of $79/€79 (regular price $99/€99). Find out more and download a demo on the Rob Papen website.
Rob Papen BIT features
- 16-voice virtual analogue synthesizer
- Over 950 top-quality presets
- 2 Oscillators with a dedicated advance panel offering an LFO and Envelope for modulating different parts of the Oscillator
- Classic waveforms in each oscillator included 'Tuned Noise'
- 2nd Oscillator has Sub-Oscillator with Sinus, Square and Saw waveform
- Oscillator-2 can be modulated by Oscillator-1 in FM, PM or RING mode.
- Oscillator-2 can Sync to Oscillator-1
- Oscillators have 'wave feedback' feature
- Dedicated Noise Oscillator with White and Pink Noise
- 2 analog modeled Filters with 11 different character Filter types and modes
- Filter Routing options: serial, split-osc, split-noise
- Dedicated Filter Envelope with Attack, Decay, Sustain, Fade and Release.
- Filter Envelopes with Tempo Bases Sync option and inverted mode
- AMP with velocity control and Attack, Decay, Sustain and Release
- ARP with 16 steps and many different modes and detailed features and options
- PLAY MODE with Poly, Mono and Legato mode included many different Unison modes
- Chorus FX
- Flanger or Phaser FX
- Delay and HQ Reverb (serial)
- Bank manager
- 100%, 150% and 200% size options