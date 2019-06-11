Rob Papen takes you Back In Time with BIT, a pure analogue-modelled plugin synth

Rob Papen has come over all nostalgic for his latest plugin synth release, taking you Back In Time with BIT. Rather than offering up a range of sound-generating techniques, this is a pure analogue-modelled subtractive instrument, though there are a few modern touches to disrupt the retro vibe.

Still, this is a classic 2-oscillator synth at heart, free of spectrum waveforms and samples. Modulation is handled by a matrix, and there are two analogue-modelled filters and a filter envelope. A 16-step arpeggiator is included, and you get chorus, flanger, phaser, delay and reverb effects.

BIT is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and can currently be purchased for the introductory price of $79/€79 (regular price $99/€99). Find out more and download a demo on the Rob Papen website.

Rob Papen BIT features