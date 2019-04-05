More

Rob Papen is doing some backward thinking as he releases the RP-Reverse plugin

It’s never too late to turn things around

Who says that your audio always has to be played forwards? Not Rob Papen, certainly, as he’s just introduced the RP-Reverse plugin.

This is designed to reverse your audio in a creative way, and the results can be tempo-synced to fit with your track. You can also apply distortion and make use of two analogue-modelled filters or a comb filter. An LFO is included for modulation purposes.

On top of this, there’s a volume dial and mute button, both of which can be automated. As such, you can easily fade the reversed sound in or out.

RP-Reverse is available now priced at $39/€39. It’s also available to those who’ve purchased the eXplorer-5 bundle and runs in VST/AU/AAX formats on PC and Mac.

Find out more and download a demo on the Rob Papen website.