Rob Papen is doing some backward thinking as he releases the RP-Reverse plugin

Who says that your audio always has to be played forwards? Not Rob Papen, certainly, as he’s just introduced the RP-Reverse plugin.

This is designed to reverse your audio in a creative way, and the results can be tempo-synced to fit with your track. You can also apply distortion and make use of two analogue-modelled filters or a comb filter. An LFO is included for modulation purposes.

On top of this, there’s a volume dial and mute button, both of which can be automated. As such, you can easily fade the reversed sound in or out.

RP-Reverse is available now priced at $39/€39. It’s also available to those who’ve purchased the eXplorer-5 bundle and runs in VST/AU/AAX formats on PC and Mac.

Find out more and download a demo on the Rob Papen website.