Revv’s D20 is the world’s first Two Notes Torpedo-equipped guitar amp

Revv Amplification has released the D20, a 20W tube guitar amp that features Two Notes’ industry-leading Torpedo reactive loadbox and cabinet emulations built in.

The D20 boasts clean and crunch tones developed with Nashville session guitarists, designed to provide a platform for pedal-based drives.

Two 6V6 and two 12AX7 tubes provide the tones, while the amp’s 20W output is switchable down to four watts.

Set up as a single-channel amp, there’s a three-band EQ, plus volume and gain controls with push/pull pot for additional crunch.

Six Two Notes virtual cabinet settings can be chosen via the amp’s front knob, but players can load up to 128 via MIDI should they so desire.

Connections include an effects loop send/return, speaker out, MIDI in, cabinet lighting MIDI in, USB and, of course, an XLR balanced output to send those virtual cabinet-processed signals.

Despite the added features, the D20 actually clocks in as Revv’s most affordable amp yet at $1,199 - it’s available to preorder now from Revv Amplification.