Review round-up: guitar synth pedals

Analogue synthesis has, somewhat rightly, a fearsome reputation for complexity, with terms like LFO and VCO thrown around in abandon.

Until recently, guitarists had to learn the keyboard before being able to utilise synthesiser tones, or resort to weird and wonderful gadgets like the Roland V Guitars, or external hex pickups.

Now, however, advances in tech have put synthesis in the hands of your average axe-slinger, with no external gubbins or jargon required... or so the manufacturers claim.

We thought we’d put this to the test, so we’ve got four of the best analogue guitar synthesisers together to see if we can wrap our luddite minds around them. Synthtopia or epic fail? Let’s find out...