Review round-up: rotary speaker pedals

For most people, ‘rotary speaker’ probably instantly conjures up two key sounds: Hendrix’s clean tone in Little Wing, and his guitar histrionics in cuts like Machine Gun later in his career.

What’s interesting is that even in the '60s, the Uni-Vibe phase effect, which aimed to emulate the sound of a rotating speaker, was what he was using to achieve those tones live. The rotating speaker, most famously the Leslie, generates a fluctuation in volume and in pitch, which is why it bears more than a passing similarity to the sound generated by a phaser pedal.

From subtle vibrato sounds to wild tremolo, pedal-based emulations can exceed what the original physical machines could do, and take the player into wholly new sonic territory. We check out the best modern offerings...