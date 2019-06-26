Review round-up: analog delay pedals

Analog delay pedals occupy an interesting middle ground. Introduced originally as an alternative to expensive and failure-prone mechanical tape delays, they quickly developed a following of their own that endured after they were made obsolete, from a technical perspective at least, by the advent of the digital delay.

Partly due to wanting to sound similar to the tone of a tape delay, and partly due to the inherent character of the BBD delay chips used, they have a dark, warm-sounding delay tone.

The delay times available from a BBD device are dwarfed by digital devices, and additional features are harder to come by as the BBD is a one-trick pony, unlike the embedded computers used in most digital delays. But what a trick it is…