Reason 11.2 is here, and the Reason Rack Plugin can now send MIDI Out to your DAW

Reason Studios has announced Reason 11.2, which brings significant improvements to not only the main Reason 11 DAW , but also the new Reason Rack Plugin.

Specifically, the plugin now supports both MIDI Out and ‘Drag MIDI notes to track’ - two features that users have been asking for. This means, for example, that you can use Reason’s excellent Player devices to control plugins in your host. You can send both note and MIDI CC data, opening up all kinds of creative possibilities. Check out the video above for some examples.

There’s also a new MIDI Out Device in the standalone version of Reason 11.2 - this replaces the previous External MIDI Instrument device and enables you to patch up to eight CV signals and route them as separate MIDI CCs to external MIDI gear.

Reason and Reason Suite are getting a new Rack Extension, too: Beat Map is an ‘algorhythmic drummer’ that generates drum patterns based on built-in beats, algorithms and simple controls. It’s designed for use with Reason’s drum instruments (Kong, Rytmik and Umpf) but can also be applied to melodic ones.