Raise your IQ with J Rockett's new EQ-equipped compressor pedal

J Rockett has unveiled the latest pedal in its Q Series of stompboxes, the IQ Compressor.

Like the company's last release, the Steve Stevens-approved Rockaway Archer, the IQ Compressor packs a six-band graphic EQ, with 18dB of cut or boost, while the compressor features volume and mix controls.

We like the idea of combining full graphic EQs with existing effects - for clean-only players, this might be the only pedal you need.

The IQ Compressor is available now for $229 from J Rockett Audio Designs.