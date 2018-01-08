Radiohead sue Lana Del Rey, claiming her song Get Free sounds like Creep

Lana Del Rey has confirmed that she is being sued by Radiohead for copyright infringement. The band alleges that her song Get Free is similar to their 1993 hit Creep.

Taking to Twitter, Del Rey said: “It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing - I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court.”

Get Free is taken from Del Rey’s 2017 album Lust For Life, which reached number one in the US and UK charts. Radiohead have yet to make any public comment on the lawsuit.

The writing credits for Creep are shared between Radiohead and Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood, who earned their recognition thanks to the song’s similarity to The Air That I Breathe, which was a hit for The Hollies in 1974.

Creep was previously the subject of a spat in 2008, when Prince covered it at Coachella and ordered all fan-shot YouTube videos of the performance to be taken down. Radiohead then insisted that it was their song and that the clips should be allowed to stay.

Listen to Get Free and Creep below…