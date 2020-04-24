Punchy Worm is a one-knob plugin that’s hoping to dance its way into your DAW

We’ve heard of the Funky Worm, but now, thanks to WA Production, we’ve got the Punchy Worm to consider. A one-knob punch plugin, this features an animated worm that will headbang along to your track as it goes about its saturating and transient shaping business.

The single main control dial can be twisted to the left or right and, depending on which way you go, you’ll get either additional punch or saturation, along with upward and downward compression. Subtle settings offer more presence and power; more extreme ones can deliver brutal transient shaping and saturated harmonics.

There’s also an input control that increases the amount of the effect, and an output dial for volume matching the original signal so you can hear what effect the plugin is having. A bypass button enables you to make A/B comparisons, and you can choose between x1, x2 and x4 oversampling to reduce unwanted noise from digital aliasing.