Public Service Broadcasting on the surprising recording setup and abundant gear behind Every Valley

Dismissed by some as a one-trick pony after their electric, eccentric 2013 debut Inform Educate Entertain, Public Service Broadcasting came back stronger on 2015's The Race For Space, focusing their archive samples and krautrock-inspired electronic rock on a more conceptual release.

Telling the story of the space race through samples and leftfield rock music turned out to be a winning combination, though once again the band were dogged with questions of where they would go next. These were recently answered with PSB announcing a swerve-ball: their new album would be called Every Valley and tackle the rise and fall of coal mining in Wales.

Supporting the song is clearly his main objective as a guitar player, and for that reason composer, guitar and keyboard player J Willgoose, Esq is perennially underrated as an axe-slinger. Delve into their songs, however, and you will find powerful riffs, subtle, post-rock inspired musings and odd phrasings and time-signatures galore.

We got on the phone with Willgoose to talk the new album, gear and his burgeoning synthesiser collection.

What drew you to the history of Welsh mining as a theme for the new album? It seems like quite a departure from the uplifting and broad themes of scientific progress from your debut, or the focused and inspirational narrative of The Race For Space, to something a bit darker and claustrophobic...

“It was about doing something interesting, and not just carrying on ploughing the same furrow forever. Most of the bands who I really like, and artists who I really like, don't get stuck doing the same thing all the time. They challenge themselves and try different things and grow, and you can really see a kind of evolution across their lives.

“I wouldn't say it was a claustrophobic album, except in a couple of instances. I don't necessarily think it's all doom and gloom. It is ultimately a sad story, and it's one about loss, but it's about the same things as before, about the forces that drive us forwards as a civilisation.

“It's also just looking for the first time at almost like the cast-offs from that, the things that get shoved to one side when the march of progress decides it no longer needs this, that, or the other, or no longer needs the mining industry in the UK. What happens to those communities that have grown up so heavily dependent on an industry?

“I think it's tackling the same themes [as PSB's other albums], but taking a slightly sideways glance at it this time, and looking at who gets left behind. Life is not necessarily always about onwards and upwards, happily ever after and great achievements, you know? There are setbacks, and there are sad moments, and I think it would be a mistake to avoid that entirely. That's where this album is coming from.”

What was different about the recording process for Every Valley?

“Nearly everything, really. Previously, The Race For Space tracking was three-and-a-half days in the studio, and the rest was done at home - all the guitars, all the synths, all the programming, all the editing, all the mixing. It was quite a lonely way of making a record in the end. I went slightly mad making it.

“This time, we had the luxury of over a month in Ebbw Vale. We went in and transformed this former lecture hall that's now used for live music and for community events and yoga and exercise classes and stuff into a studio of sorts, built a little control room, built a drum booth - [drummer] Wrigglesworth put up his big wooden structure there. It was a much more DIY-type way of doing it, I think.

I don't think I'll ever want to record drums not to tape again

“We had a lot more time, so we could spend more time fiddling with things and getting a bit more technical with drums, the tuning of drums and trying different things. It was a better way of making a record, and it was much less work at the other end for me, and it was less lonely I think, which can only be a good thing.

“In terms of the technicalities of it, I wanted it to be a very rich and organic-sounding album, so we did it all to tape - we bought an old tape machine, and I couldn't believe the difference it made. I could not believe the difference it made on drums! I thought it'd make a difference and it'd be worth doing, that I'd appreciate the difference, but as soon as we put a kick drum - well, anything - through it, it was just like ‘Jesus! That sounds amazing!’

“I don't think I'll ever want to record drums not to tape again. It was all in one room, control room and players, so there weren't those barriers that you get in a studio environment; it just felt a lot more natural and hopefully quite relaxed, most of the time.”