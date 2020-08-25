PRS's "Snarling Tiger" Private Stock creation looks grrrreat

(Image credit: Willcut Guitars)

Could this be peak PRS? Its, um, striking Private Stock "Snarling Tiger” is adorned with a hand-carved top, courtesy of Floyd Scholz, the revered carver previously associated with birds.

"The Snarling Tiger was carved out of very hard maple," says Scholz. "The alternating, contrasting grain patterns made it a challenging process.

"This is the first time that I've ever carved another animal onto a PRS Guitar other than a bird. It's also my first big cat carving!"

This Satin Nitro Antique Natural Smoked Burst finished model is a McCarty 594 with a one-piece curly maple top and figured mahogany back, alongside a curly maple neck and fingerboard with ebony binding and mother of pearl bird inlays and side dots.

For the grrrreat (sorry) price of $21,990, you'll also get a a pair of PRS 58/15 LY humbuckers, a curly maple headstock with ebony binding, gold/nickel PRS two piece stop tail bridge, and PRS Phase III set-screw locking tuning pegs.

If you fancy big game hunting,grab your 22k and head over to Willcutt Guitars today.

(Image credit: Willcut Guitars)