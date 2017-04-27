PRS Foundation launches major fund for songwriters

Carla Marie Williams: " The Writer Producer Fund will most definitely be a crucial new resource."

Songwriters and writer-producers can now land themselves grants of up to £10,000 thanks to a new fund from the PRS Foundation.

The Writer Producer Fund, which runs in association with the BASCA Trust, is billed as an opportunity for writers to develop their career.

Grants can help writers with recording costs, musician fees collaboration expenses, professional development, training courses, studio space rent, marketing and promotion, international activity and even maternity or child care expenses.

Vanessa Reed, CEO at PRS Foundation, commented: “We’re delighted to launch this new fund, the first of its kind, to support the career development of talented songwriters and writer-producers, who play a critical role in the UK’s music industry.

“Talented music creators who work behind the scenes rather than on stage and in the limelight tend to be overlooked when it comes to funding. Our new initiative responds to that gap, allowing some of the most exciting songwriters and writer producers to access the crucial support they need to take that next step in their career.

“I look forward to seeing who applies over the next few months and to working with our friends at the BASCA Trust on maximising the reach of this important resource.”

The fund is open to UK-based songwriters and writer-produces with at least three commercially exploited pieces of work. This commercial exposure can have came through live performance, radio play, media coverage or commercial release.

Songwriter Carla Marie Williams who has co-written for artists including Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Craig David, Girls Aloud and Kylie Minogue, added: "I'm so delighted the Writer Producer Fund has been created. As a professional songwriter of 10 years, I can seriously say The Writer Producer Fund will most definitely be a crucial new resource for songwriters wanting to invest in themselves and create new opportunities for their careers, whilst maintaining momentum.

“The fund will inspire and motivate a community of songwriters and will hopefully help to increase UK songwriters success worldwide!”

Interested? Applications can be made through the PRS Foundation website. Applicants will need to submit at least five of their works as examples. The first deadline for applications to be submitted by is 19th June 2017 at 6pm.