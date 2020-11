PRS Guitars have announced another limited edition run for Europe with four new Fade colours for its SE Custom 24.

The 24-fret electric guitars are the same spec and price as the current 2020 spec SE Custom 24 but add four stunning finish options with Amber Fade, Charcoal Cherry Fade, Charcoal Fade and Charcoal Cherry Fade.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars )

There will be 200 of each colour available in Europe and we're seeing street prices of around £799.

For more info head over to prsguitarseurope.com