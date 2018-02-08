Prog drum king Gavin Harrison: "If everything's under control, then you’re just not going fast enough"

"It’s like Mario Andretti said about driving a Ferrari, if everything is under control, then you’re just not going fast enough,” says Gavin Harrison.

“There should be some seat of the pants moments in every concert. If you’re just so in control, some of the fun can go out of playing live. There should be moments where you take a few chances.”

Harrison’s career suggests he’s never been shy about taking chances. Originally a session drummer, covering the gamut from Lisa Stansfield to Iggy Pop, he joined Porcupine Tree in 2002 where he established his reputation for crafting ingeniously creative, technically prodigious grooves. He’s been a member of Robert Fripp’s progressive rock leviathan King Crimson since 2008, sharing the demanding drumming duties with Pat Mastelotto and Jeremy Stacey.

When we meet Harrison, he’s touring with The Pineapple Thief in support of their excellent record Your Wilderness. The only downside to being so busy, he says, is the lack of time to practise.

“I’ve tried to play new things as the years have gone on,” he says, “so it’s very important to me to have time to develop, to have new ideas and ways of thinking that I haven’t done before.”

You were approached to play on Pineapple Thief’s album Your Wilderness, was that just a session?

“Yeah. It happens to me quite a lot these days that people contact me either through friends or through Facebook and ask if I would play on their songs.

"Sometimes I know them, sometimes I don’t know them and when I don’t know them I always say, ‘Send me the tracks because I need to feel that I can make a good connection to the music and make a meaningful contribution.’

"I’m much more interested in making a contribution than just being a straight session drummer where they’ve already written the part on a drum machine and they just want me to play exactly that. It’s much more interesting if someone sends me a song and I think, ‘Oh, I’ve got some good ideas I could play on this song.’

It’s like Mario Andretti said about driving a Ferrari, if everything is under control, then you’re just not going fast enough

“Then we get to the point of talking about schedule and money, but there’s no point talking about the schedule or the money if I really don’t like the music or I have no creative thoughts when I listen to it.

"At this point most people contact me because they want me to do my thing, rather than the decades I spent as a session drummer where you were just asked to play whatever the producer or the artist wanted and if you weren’t available, another session drummer would do.

"They didn’t really particularly want you to put your character all over it so that’s why it’s more fun collaborating rather than just being a session man. I did that for decades, that’s fine, it’s great, but I’m not really interested in doing that anymore.”

Is there an exchange of ideas with The Pineapple Thief where they might change a song in response to your drum part?

“Absolutely. Sometimes I’m working on a song and I might call them and say, ‘I’ve got an idea for the bridge because I think it should be much heavier than you’ve got it now. I’ll just put it together, send you a mix, and tell me what you think.’

"There was one particular Pineapple Thief song where it had this really long section with this riff in 4/4 and I thought actually it would be more fun if it starts in 4, then it goes to 7, then to 6, then to 5, and it feels like it’s got some arc to it and the intensity is getting squeezed because the bars are becoming shorter.

“I called Bruce, the singer of The Pineapple Thief, and said, ‘This section in the middle, do you mind if I chop it all up into little bits?’ and he said, ‘Please do!’ It’s a dream scenario where I could sort of do no wrong.

"Obviously, Bruce and the guys have heard the songs a thousand times, so to give them to someone with new ears who is listening for the first time, that gut instinct is sometimes the best way to go. If you think the intro is too long, let’s try chopping it in half.

"Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but it’s a more collaborative arrangement. Also for the live show, they sent me some old songs which obviously I didn’t play on and they said, ‘Rearrange them however you want,’ so I did. That’s what they were looking for, a new approach to an old song.”