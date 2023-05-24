Positive Grid's new BIAS FX 2 update is massive, including overhauled amp tones and much more

Positive Grid isn't satisfied with taking over our homes with its range of frankly awesome Spark practice amps, it's now upping the ante with its acclaimed BIAS FX 2 software thanks to a tone engine overhaul for all new and existing users.

Ten of the Mac and PC software's amps have been re-engineered with a "new, dynamically detailed DSP sound engine, along with many other new features including Guitar Match II, IR Cab 3.0, Cloud access and more".

(Image credit: Positive Grid )

As before, you can use BIAS FX 2's updated tones as a DAW plugin for recording, or stand-alone for practice and creating tones. An updated user interface is going to make that easier too with enhanced drag-and-drop signal chain building.

"Thanks to point-to-point precise measurement and dynamic tube distortion emulation, guitarists can now experience new rich tones and responsive dynamics," says Positive Grid of its amp updates. "Classic versions of their favourite amps are still available, so all current user presets remain intact."

(Image credit: Positive Grid )

On the cab side of things, Cabs 3.0 includes 10 new custom cabinet IRs to further complement the newly re-engineered guitar amps. Positive Grid’s Fusion IR tech already mixes top IRs for the "most dynamic and responsive final result" but users can now modify mic placement using a more accessible interface. A True Stereo mic blend and a Reality/Studio mode is available; too, with the latter adjusting the output to fit the user’s guitar and bass playing style.

(Image credit: Positive Grid )

Bias Fx II introduced Guitar Match – effectively modelling the sound of iconic guitars. Guitar Match II evolves the concept with acoustic and bass guitars. Dialing in the tones is now also claimed to be faster with Guitar Match Quick Mode.

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Additional features also include a redesigned Tonecloud to access more than 50,0000 tone setups, a Rewind For Auto Recording feature to record up to ten minutes of playing that can be edited, improved optimisation for a 20% reduction is CPU usage and a new Cloud Bank feature. This allows user to backup, sync and access custom presets across multiple devices through a cloud storage system.

All in all, a huge upgrade that's great to see offered to existing customers for free, and a great incentive to try BIAS FX 2 for newcomers.

Find out more at Positive Grid.