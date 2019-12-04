Playtime is a free VST/AU plugin full of toy instrument sounds

If you’ve missed that childhood feeling of opening a new toy on Christmas morning you need to check out Playtime, a free toy plugin from Reflekt Audio. Well, actually it’s a real plugin, but it features samples of toy instruments.
These include a banjo, a keyboard, drums and a ukulele, all of which are said to have been sampled at high quality with multiple mics, the sound of which can be blended. You get effects, too, and each instrument has its own graphical interface.
Playtime runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats. As we mentioned, it’s free, though you are required to go through a slightly byzantine process in order to acquire it. This involves following the developer on Instagram and tagging three producer friends; if you’re prepared to jump through those social media hoops, head on over to the Reflekt Audio website.