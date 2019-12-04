Playtime is a free VST/AU plugin full of toy instrument sounds

If you’ve missed that childhood feeling of opening a new toy on Christmas morning you need to check out Playtime, a free toy plugin from Reflekt Audio. Well, actually it’s a real plugin, but it features samples of toy instruments.

These include a banjo, a keyboard, drums and a ukulele, all of which are said to have been sampled at high quality with multiple mics, the sound of which can be blended. You get effects, too, and each instrument has its own graphical interface.