Pink Floyd: David Gilmour isn't ruling out future live shows

By published

In a recent interview about Floyd's new single Hey Hey Rise Up, the guitarist suggests the door isn't shut

Pink Floyd's surprising return with single Hey Hey Rise Up in April to aid Ukraine may not be one-off activity from the band. In the video above, posted by Britclip on YouTube, David Gilmour passionately explains what prompted the release but interestingly, he also revealed the door is not completely closed on future live shows for Pink Floyd.

"We haven't even thought about doing live shows, but I suppose it's a possibility," he adds at the end of the clip. "I haven't done one in such a long time, but who knows – I don't know."

And if that's got you in the mood for more Floyd, we highly recommend the candid interview director John Edginton conducted with Gilmour about Syd Barrett, joining the band and Wish You Were Here in the musician's houseboat studio below. 

Roger Waters takes aim at David Gilmour, accusing him of “whopping porky pies“ and taking more credit for his work in Pink Floyd “than is his due“

Rob Laing
Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 