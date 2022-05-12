Pink Floyd: David Gilmour isn't ruling out future live shows

Pink Floyd's surprising return with single Hey Hey Rise Up in April to aid Ukraine may not be one-off activity from the band. In the video above, posted by Britclip on YouTube, David Gilmour passionately explains what prompted the release but interestingly, he also revealed the door is not completely closed on future live shows for Pink Floyd.

"We haven't even thought about doing live shows, but I suppose it's a possibility," he adds at the end of the clip. "I haven't done one in such a long time, but who knows – I don't know."

And if that's got you in the mood for more Floyd, we highly recommend the candid interview director John Edginton conducted with Gilmour about Syd Barrett, joining the band and Wish You Were Here in the musician's houseboat studio below.