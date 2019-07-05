Pete Townshend pays tribute to late guitar tech Alan Rogan

Pete Townshend’s longstanding guitar tech Alan Rogan has passed away, two days before the band’s show at Wembley Stadium.

Rogan had been battling cancer for several years and was absent from the band’s latest tour leg - the first he’d missed since he signed on as Townshend’s tech in the mid-’70s.

Townshend took to Instagram to pay tribute to his fallen friend.

“My guitar tech, friend, saviour and good buddy Alan Rogan,” the guitarist said.

“R.I.P. He has so many friends who will miss him, and his lovely family have been wonderful.”

Rogan had also worked with the likes of Eric Clapton, Ron Wood, Keith Richards, Hank Marvin, Joe Walsh, Yusef Islam, AC/DC and Tom Petty, and even played guitar on an Aretha Franklin session.

The Who play Wembley Stadium on 6 July, supported by Eddie Vedder and Kaiser Chiefs.