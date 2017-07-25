Peking Duk: 10 records that blew our minds

Since forming in 2010, Australian electro house duo Peking Duk have been mainstays on the Australian festival scene. It wasn’t until 2014 that Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles first got noticed with their single High, which earned them triple-platinum certification, a top 10 chart placing in their homeland and a record deal with Sony Music/RCA Records.

High was followed with other big hits including Take Me Over and Stranger (Feat. Elliphant), amassing over 74 million streams combined. With a string of ARIA awards under their belts, the notoriously ostentatious double-act, who grew up in the suburbs of inner northern Canberra, have completed numerous headline national tours, including this year’s massive 18-date Clowntown Tour.

Having performed at some of the biggest festivals around Australia, this month sees them hitting the main stage at Splendour in the Grass. Captivating fans with their unique flavour of indie electronica and performing electrifying live sets, the duo have been fully endorsed by the likes of house legend Tiesto and EDM kingpin Steve Aoki.

In their own words “Peking Duk not only tastes good, but sounds even better.” Click through the gallery to find out the 10 records that most influenced the dynamic duo…