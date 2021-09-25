Pedalpocalypse: Scott McKeon on the three pedals he couldn't live without

Guitar Showcase 2021: We launched Pedalpocalypse this time last year and managed an episode before the pandemic made it impossible to continue. Best described as “Desert-Island-Discs-but-for-pedals”, this new episode was filmed under lockdown conditions, with interviewer Robin Davey in the US and guest British blues guitarist Scott McKeon in the UK.

The question to Scott remains the same: “If you could only take three pedals with you into lockdown and/or the apocalypse, which ones would they be?”

Watch as Scott McKeon talks us through each pedal, demonstrating their various tones and how he uses them.

Pedalpocalypse is produced by Grow Vision Productions. Presenter Robin Davey is a former member of UK blues rockers The Hoax, and a current member of alt.rockers Well Hung Heart and blues band Beaux Gris Gris.